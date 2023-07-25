Bullying at Adisadel College: We will tighten the code of conduct – GES

25.07.2023 LISTEN

The Head of the Public Relations Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Casandra Twum-Ampofo has assured the general public that the necessary action will be taken to curb bullying in schools.

This follows the disturbing video of assault involving two students of Adisadel College being circulated on social media.

In the video, a student believed to be a senior is seen choking another student believed to be a junior before he eventually slams his head on the bed, leaving him with a swollen face.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview, Casandra Twum-Ampofo has indicated that the Ghana Education Service will tighten the code of conduct to address such bullying.

“If there is something we can do to tighten the code of conduct we will do that. The first point of call is to report the bullying and the school authorities will pick it up from there,” the GES Head of Public Relations Unit said.

In a post on the Twitter page of Adisadel College, the School has indicated that the culprit in the disturbing bullying video has been referred to the Police.

“Adisadel College was built on a strong solid Christian foundation. As santaclausians such behavior will not be tolerated. The culprit has also been referred to the Police for further action,” the school said in its post.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service Management has directed the Regional Director of Education to liaise with the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency to investigate the incident for appropriate action to be taken.