Let’s remove the biases we have on China, make efforts to know, understand the Chinese - Ambassador Anani Demuyakor

Former Ghana Ambassador to China, Ambassador Anani Demuyakor has bemoaned the continued misconception people have about the people of China.

In Ghana, the Chinese are regarded by many as bad people and are often linked with illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) which leads to the destruction of lands, forests and water bodies.

While indeed quite a number have been arrested in the past and deported, Ambassador Anani Demuyakor argues that it does not represent who the Chinese people are.

Speaking at a public forum on China’s Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in Accra on Wednesday, July 19, the former Ghana Ambassador to China proposed that the Chinese should not be treated with bias because of hearsay or misconception.

He urged Ghanaians to make the effort to know and understand the Chinese and what China stands for as a country.

“We claim to know China and believe all sorts of things about China but never ask ourselves whether what we know is true. This has always been a challenge.

“I want us to look at China as a country with a long civilisation. They came up with the four great inventions [Compass, Gunpowder, Paper, and Printing] which are now benefiting all of us.

“We have to put an effort to know and understand China. Let’s remove the biases we have on China. The country China has come to stay. All we have to do is to understand them to know how they operate. Let us understand the Chinese,” Ambassador Anani Demuyakor, who is now Chairman of the Ghana-China Friendship Association said at the Forum.

The forum was organised by the Africa-China Centre for Policy & Advisory (ACCPA) in collaboration with the Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana, Legon.

Speaking on the motive of the forum, the Executive Director of ACCPA, Paul Frimpong said it seeks to spark conversations and ignite new ideas that can help shape a more peaceful and stable world than what is seen today.

He noted that his outfit through the forum wants to help Ghana and other African countries in their dealings with China.

“Economies are still recovering from the Covid pandemic and this is creating a lot of tension as countries align their interest in the world.

“We believe that we need to have at the table the voices of Africans. We believe that as our work grows we will have to assist African governments in terms of how they engage China,” Paul Frimpong said.

The Executive Director of ACCPA continued, “In recent developments, we have seen that China is increasingly upping its game in terms of creating a new path for global development architecture.

“For us at ACCPA what we are trying to do is to create multiple platforms like this forum to bring policy experts to share their perspectives on how as a continent of Africa as we seek to bridge our own differences ensure that we can respectfully understand each other and appreciate the differences to build a peaceful continent.”

Delivering a keynote address, the Director of Political Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, Lou Danzhu underscored the importance of China’s Global Civilisation Initiative, emphasising that it will benefit all countries in the world including China and Ghana.

She assured that China is committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation on all fronts with African countries including Ghana to pursue the just cause together.

“We are ready to deepen interactions to expand the convergence of ideas and interests and continue to be a staunch advocate and active practitioner of common values. Let's leverage our strength together, press ahead toward common development and rejuvenation, and truly build a community with a shared future in the new era,” Lou Danzhu said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines programme, Ebenezer Essuman who participated in the forum as an International Development Consultant described it as an eye-opener.

He proposed that more similar forums need to be organised to enlighten the public and clear the negative tag on Chinese nationals.

“This is an eye-opener and just as it was said it’s just the beginning of many things to come. I’ve really been impressed especially with all the things and confusion surrounding China. I mean anytime you mention China everybody raises eyebrows.

“I think this Forum is a good one and I believe that as they continue to do that people will be enlightened and all the negatives we have cultivated when it comes to the China-Ghana relationship will all be nipped in the bud,” Ebenezer Essuman shared.

Group Photo taken at Forum

The Public Forum brought together key policy experts from both the public and private sectors and Africa-China experts to discuss and share perspectives on China’s Global Civilization Initiative and how that could be leveraged to build peace, stability, and prosperity in Ghana and Africa at large.