Three missing as canoe capsizes on River Dayi at Kpando

Three people are reported missing in River Dayi at Sovie Kudzra in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region after a canoe they were travelling capsized.

Sources revealed that in the early hours of Saturday, six people who were hired by a businessman to work on his farm behind the river got drowned when the canoe capsized. Three of them swam whilst the other 3 are yet to be found.

According to some residents, the missing ones were hired by a businessman from Alavanyo Agome as labourers.

The residents further narrated that earlier that day, the Chief of the community had warned his people to stay away from the spoilt canoe but one of the residents failed to heed the Chief's command and went ahead to set the people on the journey on the river.

The Assembly member of the Sovie Kudzra in the Kpando Municipality Hon. Ernest Fasemkyere in a phone interview confirmed that the community is still searching.

At the time of the interview, the Assembly member revealed that the community is still organizing the community youth to deepen their search for the missing persons.

According to the Assembly member, Sovie Kudzra is a farming community that shares a boundary with the River Dayi where people mainly farmers cross to go to their farms on the other bank of the river with the very canoe since there is no bridge across the river.