The NPP that I chair won't support LGBTQI+ — Stephen Ntim

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Stephen Ayesu Ntim has said that the governing party under his chairmanship will not support the activities of homosexuals.

“I want to state emphatically that the NPP that chair will not support LGBTQI,” he told a gathering of NPP supporters on Sunday, July 16.

His comments come at a time the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has been cited for contempt regarding the anti-gay bill.

This was after a researcher Dr Amanda Odoi filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court asking the court to sanction the Speaker for showing contempt and disregard for court processes.

“That the respondent's clear, intentional and continuous disregard of the court process necessitates the Respondent being sanctioned for contempt in the public interest and to protect the dignity of the Court,” the Court documents state.

“That by his conduct in directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the Bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interlocutory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this Court.

“That such disregard interferes with the outcome of the pending litigation, brings the administration of justice into disrepute and undermines public confidence in the judicial system.”

Last week, Parliament adopted the motion of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliament Committee on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

This followed the second reading of the Bill on Wednesday, July 5.

After the second reading, members of the House were given the opportunity by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, to debate the motion.

Among the members who contributed to the debate was Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Dan Botwe, who described as “madness” the activities of lesbians, gays, bi-sexuals, and transgender (LGBT) humans.

He said it is a Satanic force that should not be allowed to fester in the country.

For him, “eternal vigilance” should be exercised by the country beyond the passage of the Bill.