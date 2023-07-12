US-based QEA visits Accra High School, donates items to boost STEM education

The Accra Senior High School, located in the heart of the nation's capital, welcomed a delegation from the Quality Education Academy (QEA) from the United States of America.

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the visit was made possible through the Arts Cares Foundation in conjunction with African Roots Travel

Welcoming the visitors on Tuesday, July 11, Madam Evelyn Sagbil Nabia, Headmistress of Accra High, gave them a brief history of the school which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary on August 17.

She then officially ushered them in, allowing them to proceed with their planned activities.

Excited to connect with their roots and culture, some administrators and students from the US-based educational facility, designed for Black and Brown students, embarked on a program called "School for a Day."

The "School for a Day" program facilitated organic interaction and engagement between the Diasporan and Ghanaian students and teachers at Accra High.

The visiting QEA students and their facilitators attended classes, actively participated in lessons, and shared their perspectives on education with their Ghanaian counterparts.

Following this, the Headmistress and other staff members led the delegation to the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education facility at the school, which was a major point of interest for the Diasporan visitors.

At the facility, Donald Sweeper, a drone technician and founder of SweepWorx, based in America, promised to partner with Accra High School and the entire QEA to teach drone innovation in the STEM facility, pending government approval.

He demonstrated how a drone flies and how it is operated by the students and administrators present.

His 18-year-old son and Level 100 student at Elizabeth City State University, Dorian Sweeper, who has been inspired by his father to build his own racing drones, also showcased his innovation.

Intrigued by their fellow students' creative prowess, Accra High students and teachers asked questions about the challenges faced during the building process and if such innovations generate revenue.

Dorian Sweeper shared, "I had a lot of challenges, but I couldn't give up because I wanted to see its joyful completion. It took me a couple of weeks."

He added that his father had been teaching him about drones since he was a child.

Discussing how drones generate revenue, Dorian explained, "Many construction companies hire the services of drone inventors...they pay about a thousand dollars per hour."

His father added that such partnerships will "help solve Ghana's technological problems as well as learn a lot from them to solve our (America’s) problems too."

The Quality Education Academy donated Android tablets and made a financial donation to Accra High School for its 100th anniversary.

Grateful for the kind gesture, the headmistress said, "We are happy to have received them here, despite the many schools in the city. We are grateful for the donation."

She added that their visit was largely due to the school's STEM facility, and are prepared to partner after receiving approval from the Ministry of Education.

The headmistress called for more support from donor agencies, private organizations, and the public as they prepare to climax their centenary celebrations in November this year.

Barry Mavrice Nii Ayitey Cheetham, a Ghanaian-American, who is the Director of the Arts Cares foundation, affirmed the headmistress' earlier statement about why they chose the school, stating, "It was because of their STEM facility and their transparency and academic track record."

He added that the African American visitors aimed to connect with their roots and establish an emotional connection with their colleagues in Ghana.

The event concluded with a display of talents and drama by the creative arts club of Accra Senior High School.

Accra Senior High School was founded with only eight students on August 17, 1923, in Adabraka known as Ayalolo.

The school relocated to its current location in the 1960s and now boasts of 2,409 students and 168 staff members.

Its centenary celebrations will begin on August 17 and end on November 18 this year.