ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Geological Survey assess suspected earth tremor at Twifo-Mampong

Social News Geological Survey assess suspected earth tremor at Twifo-Mampong
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), on Tuesday, moved to the site suspected to have been hit with either an earth tremor or quake on Sunday at Mampong near Twifo-Praso in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

Accordingly, it has declared the site a danger zone to avoid the likelihood of after-risk effects of natural disasters until the cause and nature of the landslide are established, Mr. Joseph Atichogbe, a Geologist with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has stated.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that: “For now, GGSA cannot ascertain if it is an earthquake or earth tremor until a thorough assessment of the disaster is done by GGSA.

“A crack team of Geologists is on-site to assess the situation so in a couple of days, GGSA will make a credible report to the public.”

He contested claims that the GGSA failed to predict the suspected earth tremor or landslide, indicating: “GGSA does not predict earthquakes or tremors. Though we forecast rainfall, we cannot predict the happenings of natural disasters.

“Earthquakes cannot be predicted, so the best we can do is to sensitize the public about measures that can be taken to reduce the effect of natural disasters.”

Going forward, Mr Atichogbe suggested that all residents of the affected areas seek professional advice for a seismic and geotechnical evaluation of the site to determine the hazards and workable solutions.

Seismic evaluation involves the use of scientific methods, such as artificial vibrations, to establish potential deficiencies in existing buildings to determine the possible impact of an earthquake on the structure.

Geotechnical evaluation is meant to obtain information on the physical properties of soil earthworks and foundations for structures to help identify and repair distress to earthworks and structures caused by subsurface conditions.

The GGSA was established as an Authority of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources by the Ghana Geological Service Act, 2016 (Act 928).

Fear grabbed some farmers and residents of the area on Sunday, when they experienced what they thought was a tremor which shook and created deep crack in the earth.

Some farmers said their cocoa farms were severely affected and had called fir government's intervention.

GNA

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

'Akufo-Addo gov't has struggled to deliver' — Kwabena Agyepong 'Akufo-Addo gov't has struggled to deliver' — Kwabena Agyepong

56 minutes ago

AG files injunction against Cassius Minings US 300m International Arbitration AG files injunction against Cassius Mining’s US$ 300m International Arbitration

56 minutes ago

James Quaysons lawyers vow to appeal High Court ruling on stay of proceedings James Quayson’s lawyers vow to appeal High Court ruling on stay of proceedings

1 hour ago

Probe alleged audio recording of plot to remove Dampare, it's treasonable — Minority to Interior Minister Probe alleged audio recording of plot to remove Dampare, it's treasonable — Mino...

1 hour ago

Saglemi Housing Trial: State prosecution witness on national assignment Saglemi Housing Trial: State prosecution witness on national assignment

1 hour ago

Leaked tape: Ambrose Dery denies plot to oust Dampare, rig 2024 polls Leaked tape: Ambrose Dery denies plot to oust Dampare, rig 2024 polls

1 hour ago

Dont allow newcomers to lead NPP in 2024 – Kwabena Agyepong tell delegates Don’t allow newcomers to lead NPP in 2024 – Kwabena Agyepong tell delegates

1 hour ago

Geological Survey assess suspected earth tremor at Twifo-Mampong Geological Survey assess suspected earth tremor at Twifo-Mampong

2 hours ago

Its a shame to have top police officials plotting to get rid of Dampare – Adam Bonaa It’s a shame to have top police officials plotting to get rid of Dampare – Adam ...

2 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin Parliament summons Education Minister to explain picketing of Food Suppliers at ...

Just in....
body-container-line