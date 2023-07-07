'You're causing financial loss to the state' – PNC to NDC MPs on boycotts for Quayson, Forson trials

People’s National Convention has said it is “worrying” that the minority caucus in parliament is boycotting the business of the house on the trial days of its colleague members who are facing criminal prosecution.

On Thursday, 6 July 2023, the minority caucus boycotted the business of the house in solidarity with its leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, both of whom are appearing in court today in separate criminal trials.

While Dr Forson is being prosecuted for causing financial loss in the purchase of some ambulances while he was deputy finance minister, Mr Quayson is being trialled for perjury and forgery with respect to his dual-citizenship case.

Earlier this week, Dr Forson warned on the floor of parliament that his caucus will not attend to the business of the house every single day that Mr Quayson has a court appearance.

6TH JULY, 2023.

MINORITY IN PARLIAMENT BOYCOTTS TODAY’S SITTING IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE MINORITY LEADER AND HON. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON.

The NDC Minority in Parliament has boycotted today’s sitting to enable members accompany and solidarise with two members of our caucus, namely the Minority Leader, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and MP for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.

The two are due to appear in court this morning in their respective ongoing prosecutions by the Attorney General and the NPP government.

The minority stands united with our colleagues, and, as such, will not be able to honour the business of the house today.

This is the beginning of a series of actions that the caucus will be embarking on to end the ongoing persecution of the Minority Leader himself, the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson and the Hon. Collins Dauda.

We wish to reiterate the point that amidst persecution, cooperation will suffer.

KWAME GOVERNS AGBODZA (MP)

MINORITY CHIEF WHIP

The PNC, however, said in a statement signed by General Secretary Janet Nabla that “an opposition party that professes to believe in the rule of law is expected to have faith in the legal system of our nation where they held the reins of power some few years ago”.

“The minority Members of Parliament, at this moment, are causing financial loss to the state by abandoning their parliamentary business to go to court to protest for their colleague”, the PNC statement said.

NDC MPs BOYCOTTING PARLIAMENTARY SITTING

The PNC’s attention has been drawn to the recent decision of the Minority in Parliament to boycott parliamentary sitting in solidarity with Gyekye Quayson’s perjury case.

They have every right to express their support for their fellow MP in this trying times of the legislator.

However, the decision to boycott sitting due to criminal charges instituted by the republic against their colleague is worrying.

An opposition party that professes to believe in the rule of law is expected to have faith in the legal system of our nation where they held the reins of power some few years ago.

The Minority Members in Parliament at this moment, are causing financial loss to the state by abandoning their parliamentary business to go to court to protest for their colleague.

For how long will the Minority in Parliament continue this boycott of parliamentary sitting at the expense of the taxpayer?

We expect them to do same for their respective constituents who are also facing criminal prosecution across the country.

After all, the constituents elected these legislators to represent them in parliament.

Unless they want to tell Ghanaians that Members of Parliament come first and the constituents’ interest is the least to be considered.

As legislators, we expect them to demonstrate their commitment to the rule of law as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Politicisation of criminal proceedings must not be encouraged at all levels if we seek to uphold the tenet of the rule of law.

We are appealing to civil society organisations, the Peace Council, Academia, the media and all well-meaning Ghanaians to call the Minority Members of Parliament to order.

Additionally, we are urging the Finance Minister to ensure that the number of days they will use in protestation will be counted and a financial penalty would be taken from their salary.

