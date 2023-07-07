On Monday, workers will stay at home because of Sunon Asogli Power — TUC boss

Secretary General of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has expressed disappointment in the management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited for shifting its stance in negotiations.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah said after giving Organised Labour hope in previous negotiations, drawing conclusion to engagements close, the management of the power company has gone back to its previous stance.

“I should say we are very disappointed,” Dr Yaw Baah opened up to TV3‘s Daniel Opoku after negotiations on Thursday, July 6.

“When we left here on [Wednesday], we were hopeful that [on Thursday] we will get a deal, all that management had requested we were ready to provide.

“We went to National Labour Commission and reported to them,” he said, however, indicating that the hope carried from the previous engagements has been dashed.

“Today, we came here and the meeting didn’t go as we expected, so we have still not concluded the negotiations.

“What that means is that our notice holds that on Monday, July 10, all workers under Organised Labour will stay at home.”

Dr Yaw Baah, however, indicated that leadership of the workers will still welcome any invitation from the management of Sunon Asogli Power for an amicable resolution of the impasse until Sunday.

Organised Labour are solidly backing three union leaders dismissed by management of Sunon Asogli Power for joining a union in the company.

The TUC boss says it is the right of every worker to join a union, calling for the reinstatement of the three.

-3news.com