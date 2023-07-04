ModernGhana logo
OSP concludes probe into Adu Boahen, Charles Bissue, 150 others

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded investigations on Mr Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Bissue and two other high profile cases.

The OSP, in its Half Year Report published on June 30, 2023, said the Office was investigating nine cases with 150 others being investigated at various levels of consideration.

The cases are in respect of corruption activities at the Electricity Company of Ghana, illegal mining activities, the National Sports Authority, Ghana Water Company Limited, Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, Airbus SE, Bank of Ghana, Ghana Police Service, and on the Estate of Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie alias “Sir John”.

It said in due course, the Office would publicise findings that were within its mandate.

The OSP commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences by Mr Boahen on the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The corruption allegations were contained in an investigative documentary titled, “Galamsey Economy” – published by Tiger Eye P.I. and investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Special Prosecutor said he would issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.

The OSP said it had also concluded investigations over allegations of the use of public office for profit by Mr Charles Bissue.

The allegation was also contained in the investigative documentary titled “Galamsey Fraud Part I” published by Tiger Eye P.I. in which the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, alleged that Mr Bissue had carried out the unlawful act during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The OSP said the investigation was a subset of a wider investigation on illegal mining and the activities and operations of the IMCIM.

The other two completed investigations centred on allegations of attempt by an unnamed and wealthy businessman to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament and the suspected corruption and corruption-related offences on the procurement and award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

