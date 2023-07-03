Firefighters save shops after fire outbreak destroys 3 stores at Tarkwa

Firefighters have managed to save several adjoining shops and houses after a fierce fire destroyed three commercial stores in the Western Region.

The Ghana National Fire Service in a notice revealed that the incident occurred at Nzema line near Kawirkwanano Junction, Tarkwa on Saturday, July 1.

In a tweet early Monday morning, July 3, the fire service commended the efforts of the fire crew that responded to the fire outbreak as no injuries were reported.

The destroyed stores which belonged to Dez-Ike Enterprise contained large quantities of goods and merchandise.

But the timely response of the firefighters, the inferno was contained and many nearby shops and homes were saved from the flames.

The cause of the Tarkwa fire remains under investigation. But fire officials say electrical faults, careless disposal of lit cigarettes and other smoking materials, and combustible storage are common factors that contribute to fire outbreaks in commercial districts.

Proper fire safety inspections and compliance with fire prevention guidelines, GNFS often say could help minimize the risk of devastating commercial fires that threaten lives and properties.

The Ghana National Fire Service was established to reduce the negative impact of fire and other emergencies through prevention, protection and response.

The agency works to protect lives and properties from fire outbreaks through public education, fire safety inspections and firefighting operations.