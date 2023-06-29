ModernGhana logo
Franklyn and Partners support orphans at NIMA Care

As part of activities marking its second anniversary, Ghanaian law firm Franklyn and Partners on Friday supported orphans at the Network for Intellectual Muslims of Africa (NIMA) Care Foundation to put smiles on the faces of the inmates of the home.

The law firm donated food and provisions worth GH₵ 25,000 including bags of rice, boxes of milo, milk, sugar, cartons of sardines, boxes of biscuits, and assorted drinks.

The leader of the law firm, Kwame Nyampong Esq., observed that his outfit decided to celebrate their second year of existence with the less privileged children in the home in order to put smiles on their faces.

"The essence of our visit is to put smiles on the faces of these orphans. This also happens to coincide with our second anniversary as a law firm, and we couldn’t have been happier than to bring this little token to welcome these orphans to be part of our celebration," said Lawyer Nyampong.

He expressed delight at being part of the lives of the less privileged inmates and assured them of continuously contributing their widow’s might to the Foundation.

An elated Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NIMA Care Foundation, Faisal Bashiru, expressed their appreciation to Franklyn and Partners for their kind gesture and other support to widows in the community.

He said, "The widows in the community are very happy. May the goodness of Allah be with you, and may he protect you from all that you are doing. On behalf of all the orphans, we say a big thank you to you.

"Since its inception two years ago, Franklyn and Partners, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has been supporting various institutions in the country.

During its first anniversary, the law firm celebrated the day with inmates of the Teshie Children’s Home near the Ghanaian capital.

The law firm donated assorted provisions and toiletries worth GH₵8,000 including 5 boxes of Nutrisnax biscuits, 5 cartons each of milo and carnation milk, and a box of St. Louis sugar cubes.

The rest are 5 boxes of cindy rice, 5 cartons of ocean sardine, 10 packs of Voltic water (7, 7 mineral), as well as 10 (10 ply) toilet rolls.

The group also supported women within the Nima enclave with an amount of GH₵ 15,500 during this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

Franklyn and Partners is an immensely vibrant and diverse full-service corporate and commercial law firm located in Accra.

It has expertise in legal due diligence, oil and gas, minerals, and mining, as well as transport and aviation issues.

