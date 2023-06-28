NDC USA Wishes All Muslims A Happy Eid Al-Adha Mubarak

28.06.2023 LISTEN

On behalf of the entire executives of NDC USA, I wish all our Muslim comrades a happy Eid Mubarak. May this occasion and festivities bring us a new joy of fulfillment and a resolution of unity amongst us all. United we stand, divided we fall.

The celebration of this year’s Eid Al-Adha could not have come at a better time, fresh from the victory of Comrade Hon. Gyakye Quayson as the good people of Assin North Constituency overwhelmingly re-elected him as their MP, as they did in the 2020 general elections, only for the Supreme Court to deny him the right of representation at parliament. This is a testimony of how if we keep the focus and continue to work hard in unison, the victory of NDC in 2024 to return to power to rescue our motherland Ghana from the unprecedented, super incompetent, reckless borrowing, inept, and the most corrupt government ever in the history of Ghana led by President Nana Akufo Addo, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP, shall be attained.

This year’s Eid Al-Adha could not have been celebrated much better than this as the good people of Assin North have overwhelmingly stood for the whole country and for justice, resistance, and rejection of political goodies and oppressors’ rule. Unfortunately, the reckless management of the Economy by the so-called Economic messiah Bawumia and Akuffo Addo has made the celebration of this year’s Eid dry and sorrowful. Needless to say that, we must express our sincere gratitude to the good people of Assin North for the excellent exhibition of patriotism and standing to be counted. I would have expected that this sweet victory of Hon. Quayson and the people of Ghana would have been celebrated massively alongside the Eid but the untold hardship the good people of Ghana are being subjected to by the supper incompetent Nana Addo and Bawumia has made the celebration of the Eid thirsty.

I urge all our Muslim brothers and sisters and the good people of Ghana to keep the hope alive and bring His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC back to power for improvement in our living standards, more developments, building a fantastic Ghana we all want and better economic well-being for all Ghanaians irrespective of the political divide. I believe there are better days ahead and my expectation is that Allah (Almighty God) will touch the heart and minds of Ghanaians to bring the NDC back to power to build the Ghana we want.

Together we can, together we can build the Ghana we want, together we can send the elephant back to the bush, and together we can make that difference for posterity.

Let’s take this moment to reflect on the gains of the sacrifices of all and enjoy these festivities, as we get ourselves ready for the days ahead.

Happy Eid- al-Adha

Maame Aba Dadzie

Chairman-NDC USA.