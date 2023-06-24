OH TWG engages key policymakers on finalization and implementation of policy in Ghana

One Health Technical Working Group (OH TWG) has held a day of high-level policy dialogue to engage policymakers access the key ministries to solicit contributions and inputs into Ghana's draft policy on One Health.

The dialogue aimed to reflect on the work the OH TWG has been doing over the past four years and to chart a common path for One Health implementation in Ghana. Following lessons learned in the country’s response outbreaks such as COVID-19, highly pathogenic avian influenza, Marburg Virus, Lassa fever, Anthrax, and other zoonotic pathogens and the burden of antimicrobial resistance, it is important to institutionalize One Health implementation in Ghana.

One Health refers to an approach of multisectoral engagement with the ultimate aim of achieving better health outcomes.

It has been posited that more than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people are spread from animals, and 3 out of every 4 new or emerging infectious diseases in people are spread from animals.

Research has also demonstrated that in 2019 alone, 1.27 million deaths were directly attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections, with a staggering 860,000 of those occurring in Africa. If left unaddressed, these deaths associated with AMR are projected to skyrocket to an alarming 10 million annually by 2050.

By addressing the above, the World Health Organization has supported the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture; and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to set up a One Health Technical Working Group (OH TWG) to coordinate the implementation of the One Health approach in Ghana.

The policy dialogue is the first of a series of dialogues focused on areas of work in which the One Health approach is particularly relevant including food safety, the control of zoonoses, and combatting antimicrobial resistance.

Zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance pose great threats to our collective health security. It is also evident that efforts by just one sector cannot prevent or eliminate most of the health problems we are confronted with.

Speaking at the dialogue on Friday, 23rd June 2023, in Accra, Dr. Sofonias Asrat, a representative of the WHO noted that, there is an urgent need to address health issues and achieve health objectives by re-focusing more on the interface between humans, animals, and their shared environment.

According to him, WHO has supported several One Health initiatives, including the One Health Technical Working Group, awareness creation through initiatives for rabies elimination and the annual International One Health Day, the National Bridging Workshop on Rabies, and the IHR-PVS National Bridging Workshop which developed a roadmap for strengthening coordination among One Health partners and most importantly the development of the draft One Health policy with the objective of institutionalizing One Health implementation in Ghana.

He underscored the need for strengthened collaboration and a sharper focus on One Health implementation in Ghana.

He assured that the WHO remains committed to supporting the government and people of Ghana to improve health security through the deployment of various tools and mechanisms including the One Health approach.

Oh his part, the Director General of NADMO, Hon Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh noted that he believes the One Health Policy when finalize and passed into law for implementation will provide a legal basis for public health and other related emergencies.

He commended WHO and FAO for funding and providing technical support to the work and activities of the Technical Working Group.

He concluded by assuring his outfit's commitment to continue to work with the Technical Working Group as they engage all stakeholders in One Health implementation to shape and finalize the policy.