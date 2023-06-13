ModernGhana logo
‘Akufo-Addo has very poor temperament as a leader’— Bernard Monard on Mempeasem Chief incident

Social News Akufo-Addo has very poor temperament as a leader— Bernard Monard on Mempeasem Chief incident
Former Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) Bernard Anbataayela Mornah has said the country would be in a better place if President Nana Akufo-Addo can channel his vicious temperament toward the lack of developmental projects in the country.

Speaking on TV3 New Day June 13 2023, he said illegal small scale mining is destroying the environment and posing a threat to human existence yet the President has done nothing after promising to put his presidency on the line to tackle the menace headon.

“There was a demolished La General hospital has not been constructed, I wish he publicly showed anger towards the La trade fair, that we all know has been demolished, people’s business has been lost, majority of them will actually go to court, they will get Judgement debts, I would have been very excited to see President Akufo-Addo show such revulsion particularly the degradation of our lands through the activities of Akonta mines and others, and not to see the President agreeing with the likes of Akonta mines and others, that things are unwell,” he stated.

He however stated that the public outburst by the President only exposes his bad temperament as a leader.

“This attitude by the president only comes to expose the temperament of a person who is supposed to be our leader as a very poor temperament of our leader.”

In a viral video from the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day Celebration, which was organized at the University of Ghana, the President was seen angrily directing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to order the chief of Mempeasem to stand up and observe the national anthem.

The chief was seated while the national anthem was being observed by the participants and dignitaries including the President.

However, in an apology letter, the chief explained that he was unable to stand for the national anthem due to ill health.

He said he had taken medication 2hours to the programme and felt weak to stand.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

