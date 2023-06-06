Manhyia Hospital flooded after Monday evening rainfall

Parts of the Manhyia District Hospital in the Manhyia South Constituency of the Ashanti Region flooded after few hours of rainfall on Monday evening.

One of the main entrances to the facility which leads to the hospital's maternity block was completely flooded with patients and paramedics stuck for several hours.

The situation prevented patients from accessing the hospital forcing them to use alternative entry to the area.

It took over three hours for the flooded area to drain before patients had to access the maternity block.

This reporter after a visit to the area, observed that most of the drains around the hospital were choked making it difficult for running water to flow freely.

The gutters according to him were either choked with sand or rubbish preventing.

Some residents who were finding it difficult to visit the facility expressed worry over the situation and called on authorities to find an immediate solution to the problem ahead of the major rainstorms expected to come in a few days.