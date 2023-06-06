ModernGhana logo
Live righteous lives, avoid ungodly influences – Prophetess Biney urge Christians

Religion Prophetess Mrs. Lina Biney, Associate Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International
Prophetess Mrs. Lina Biney, Associate Overseer of the Crystal Grace Chapel International

Prophetess Mrs. Lina Biney of the Crystal Grace Chapel International has urged Christians to live righteous lives and avoid the influence of the ungodly.

Delivering a sermon on the theme "Our Walk with God" on Sunday, June 4, at the Church auditorium in Accra, Prophetess Biney said Christians who deviate from God and follow the counsel of the ungodly will face curses.

Preaching from Psalm 1:1-3, the prophetess said "Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night."

She warned Christians against being deceived by people's outward appearance, saying "there are many in the church who pretend to be holy but turn otherwise the moment they step out of the auditorium."

The revered Prophetess condemned people who rejoice at the downfall of others, describing them as ungodly.

"God sees pretenders as ungodly and places curses on them," she said, and further urged the congregants to be righteous and not emulate the lives of the ungodly.

"Blessed is the man who thinks and rejoices over the word of God at all times...Such persons shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither; and whatever he does shall prosper," she added, quoting Psalm 1:2-3.

She admonished Christians to meditate on God's word daily and avoid being scornful towards others.

Bringing the sermon to an end, Prophetess Biney urged the congregation to "choose their friends wisely" and avoid being unequally yoked with unbelievers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
