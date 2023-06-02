Newborn baby found dead near Tesano Cluster of Schools

The body of a baby in a box abandoned near the Tesano Cluster of Schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The box containing the lifeless body was uncovered by some pupils near a gutter at the dumping site around the school.

The pupils on Friday, June 2, had walked to the gutter to urinate when they chanced on the box.

The pupils immediately raised alarm to some people around.

They took up the matter and reported it to the Police.

Officers assigned to the case visited the scene and took possession of the deceased newborn baby.

Speaking to the media, an eyewitness who identified himself as Joe Smith disclosed that the name ‘Linda’ was written in the box.

“One of the boys here informed us that there was a baby here, and we investigated and realised the baby was not crying and found out that it was lifeless. It is very worrying that someone will bring a baby and just put it in front of our doorstep like that,” he lamented.