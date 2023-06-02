ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Newborn baby found dead near Tesano Cluster of Schools

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Newborn baby found dead near Tesano Cluster of Schools
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The body of a baby in a box abandoned near the Tesano Cluster of Schools in the Greater Accra Region.

The box containing the lifeless body was uncovered by some pupils near a gutter at the dumping site around the school.

The pupils on Friday, June 2, had walked to the gutter to urinate when they chanced on the box.

The pupils immediately raised alarm to some people around.

They took up the matter and reported it to the Police.

Officers assigned to the case visited the scene and took possession of the deceased newborn baby.

Speaking to the media, an eyewitness who identified himself as Joe Smith disclosed that the name ‘Linda’ was written in the box.

“One of the boys here informed us that there was a baby here, and we investigated and realised the baby was not crying and found out that it was lifeless. It is very worrying that someone will bring a baby and just put it in front of our doorstep like that,” he lamented.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

4 hours ago

SR: Mahama asks Ministers of National Security, Interior, Defence to take steps to resolve conflict S/R: Mahama asks Ministers of National Security, Interior, Defence to take steps...

4 hours ago

Its unconstitutional for chiefs to endorse political party candidates – Supreme Court in unanimous decision It’s ‘unconstitutional’ for chiefs to endorse political party candidates – Supre...

4 hours ago

Lifeless baby dumped near Tesano Cluster of Schools dumping site Lifeless baby dumped near Tesano Cluster of Schools’ dumping site

4 hours ago

Angry Gonja Youth besiege Yagbonwuras palace; demand intervention in Daboya conflict Angry Gonja Youth besiege Yagbonwura’s palace; demand intervention in Daboya con...

4 hours ago

GBC staff to strike in one week if allowances not restored GBC staff to strike in one week if allowances not restored

4 hours ago

Nigerian taxi operators have been forced to increase their prices after the cost of fuel soared. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI AFP Nigerians face hardship after fuel prices surge

4 hours ago

Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson is a victim of miscarriage of justice—Kofi Buah Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson is a victim of miscarriage of just...

5 hours ago

Assin North by-election: Whether they construct the road or not, the people of Assin North have decided already— NDC Assin North by-election: “Whether they construct the road or not, the people of ...

5 hours ago

KNUST named No.1 University in the World providing quality education KNUST named No.1 University in the World providing quality education

5 hours ago

Well not support things that will put Ghana in jeopardy – World Bank assure Ghanaians We’ll not support things that will put Ghana in jeopardy – World Bank assure Gha...

Latest: News
body-container-line