WAEC opens 2023 NOV/DEC registration, closes July 27

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has started registering candidates for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates, popularly referred to as NOV/DEC.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 1, WAEC said registration for the 2023 WASSCE for private candidates opened on June 1 and will close on July 27.

The examination body advised the general public, especially private candidates who wish to sit for the examination to visit the WAEC website - www.waecgh.org - for registration details.

Registration for the examination is done online through the WAEC portal.

Candidates are required to provide basic details such as name, gender, date of birth, nationality and subjects to be registered for.

Payment for registration is also made online using the options provided which may include Mobile money transaction.

The registration fee differs based on the number of subjects a candidate registers for.

WAEC conducts the WASSCE annually for school candidates in May/June and the WASSCE for private candidates in November/December to enable non-school candidates also obtain the Senior School Certificate.

