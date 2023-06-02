ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation selects 20 students for Young Educators Spelling Bee competition

Education His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has selected 20 exceptional students to participate in the highly prestigious Spelling Bee Competition organized by the Young Educators Foundation.

The announcement was made by the Foundation's official Twitter handle on Thursday, June 1.

According to the Foundation, the selected students have demonstrated unparalleled linguistic skills, dedication, and passion for the art of spelling.

They have excelled amongst their peers and proven themselves worthy of representing their schools in the national finals.

The Foundation also noted that these talented individuals have been granted this opportunity at no cost.

"We believe they possess the potential to achieve greatness and bring honor to our organization, their families, and themselves. We commend their hard work and congratulate them on this well-deserved opportunity," the Foundation said in a statement.

The Foundation also extended its gratitude to the Young Educators Foundation for recognizing its commitment to fostering educational excellence and granting its students this invaluable chance to showcase their talents on a national platform.

"To the selected students, as you embark on this remarkable journey, remember that you have the unwavering support of our organization and your loved ones," the Foundation added.

The Spelling Bee Competition organized by the Young Educators Foundation is a highly prestigious competition that aims to promote literacy and academic excellence among young people in Ghana.

The competition has been running for several years and has produced many notable winners who have gone on to excel in their academic pursuits.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

SR: Mahama asks Ministers of National Security, Interior, Defence to take steps to resolve conflict S/R: Mahama asks Ministers of National Security, Interior, Defence to take steps...

8 minutes ago

Its unconstitutional for chiefs to endorse political party candidates – Supreme Court in unanimous decision It’s ‘unconstitutional’ for chiefs to endorse political party candidates – Supre...

8 minutes ago

Lifeless baby dumped near Tesano Cluster of Schools dumping site Lifeless baby dumped near Tesano Cluster of Schools’ dumping site

8 minutes ago

Angry Gonja Youth besiege Yagbonwuras palace; demand intervention in Daboya conflict Angry Gonja Youth besiege Yagbonwura’s palace; demand intervention in Daboya con...

8 minutes ago

GBC staff to strike in one week if allowances not restored GBC staff to strike in one week if allowances not restored

26 minutes ago

Nigerian taxi operators have been forced to increase their prices after the cost of fuel soared. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI AFP Nigerians face hardship after fuel prices surge

48 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson is a victim of miscarriage of justice—Kofi Buah Assin North by-election: James Gyakye Quayson is a victim of miscarriage of just...

57 minutes ago

Assin North by-election: Whether they construct the road or not, the people of Assin North have decided already— NDC Assin North by-election: “Whether they construct the road or not, the people of ...

1 hour ago

KNUST named No.1 University in the World providing quality education KNUST named No.1 University in the World providing quality education

1 hour ago

Well not support things that will put Ghana in jeopardy – World Bank assure Ghanaians We’ll not support things that will put Ghana in jeopardy – World Bank assure Gha...

Latest: News
body-container-line