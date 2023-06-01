ModernGhana logo
01.06.2023 Social News

Jealous husband chops off fingers of wife over refusal to delete WhatsApp

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
01.06.2023 LISTEN

A mother of two boys has been badly assaulted by her husband for refusing to delete WhatsApp from her phone.

The husband identified as Robert Arhin cut off three fingers on the left hand of the wife while she was asleep.

Narrating her ordeal in an interview with UTV, the victim said she also sustained cuts on her head and had to be stitched up when she was rushed to the hospital.

“He told me that he would kill himself if I don’t delete the WhatsApp on my phone. And I told him to stop talking like that because I will not cheat on him. I also told him that he cannot leave me alone to take care of our two young children. I then decided to give him my phone so that he will give it back to me when he is convinced. I am not doing anything bad.

“I slept off and he started attacking me…I realised it was a knife he was using to attack me after I run out of the room and saw that I was bleeding all over,” the wife said.

She continued, “I have two stitches on my head. He cut off three fingers on my left hand leaving the index figure and the thumb. He divided the thumb on my right hand and also cut other parts of my body.”

The matter has been reported to the Police and officers are now on a manhunt to arrest the husband.

