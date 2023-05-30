ModernGhana logo
Attorney General charges jealous police officer who shot his girlfriend at Adum with murder

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Police officer accused of killing his lover at Adum in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region has been officially charged with murder.

The murder charge follows advice from the Attorney General's office to the prosecution.

This was revealed by the prosecuting officer ACP Kofi Blagozi when the Asokore Mampong District court sat on the case on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

The plea of the suspect, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was again not taken after his second appearance at the court.

He will reappear before the court on June 20, 2023.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi, Head of Legal and Prosecutions at the Ashanti Regional Police Command told the court presided over by Mr Samuel Buaben Quansah that, they have received advise from the Attorney General's office and so have officially charged the suspect with murder.

He told the court that, the Inspector General of Police IGP Dr Goerge Akuffo Dampare has taken interest in the case for justice to be served without delays.

ACP Blagdezi assured the court that, the prosecution will be ready with their investigations and begin the committal process by the next adjourned date.

Agitations by family in court
Dozens of family members of the late Maa Adwoawho before the trial clashed with security officers at the forefront of the Asokore Mampong District Court after they attempted beat up the suspect.

The family members who had besieged the court premises ahead of the trial were stopped by police after they tried to lynch the suspect for killing their daughter.

Friends and family members of the deceased who thronged the court to witness the trial process were sighted crying profusely as they alleged a plot by the Police to delay the trial of the suspects.

Murder
Inspector Twumasi shot 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah popularly called Maadwoa at close range multiple times killing her instantly.

The incident occurred on Thursday, 20 April 2023 around 9:30pm.

The victim was said to have been shot six times in her head, neck, chest and stomach by Inspector Twumasi for allegedly cheating on him.

The suspect took to his heels in a Pragya tricycle after the crime was committed.

He was later arrested and put before the Asokore Mampong District court for the first time on April 26, 2023.

