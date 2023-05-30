My first child's real dad is my ex-boyfriend — DNA test exposes woman's 15-year-old dark secret

A routine DNA test for a US visa application has blown the cover of a long-held family secret and now threatens to destroy a 15-year-old marriage.

According to a post by Kofi Noel on social the woman, who requested anonymity to protect her children, has been living with the secret.

"I have three kids with my husband but the first child's real dad is my ex-boyfriend," the woman confided.

She dated her ex-boyfriend in high school but they went apart when she couldn't afford tertiary fees at the time the young man attended University of Ghana.

In 2005, the lady said she met the man who is now her husband. She added, "He asked me to go to school and he will take care of the cost.”

She gained admission into the University of Ghana where she rekindled her love romance with her ex-boyfriend and got pregnant.

She told her husband the pregnancy was his who also accepted and preceded to legally marry her.

Now, the father who is an entrepreneur in the United States is preparing to take the first child abroad for education but a DNA test for their 15-year-old's US visa application has revealed the painful truth.

"The embassy rejected the application just last week. I saw the refusal letter in my email. Their reason was that the DNA of my first child and my husband does not match," the woman said.

Her husband is demanding to see the DNA results after giving him excuses for a month.

"He has warned me to stop calling him until I email him the DNA results. He doesn't talk to me now. My world is falling apart and I don't know what to do again," she said.

The woman is hoping to find a way to falsify DNA test results to maintain the status quo, despite the legal and ethical issues.

"I am in a mess and I need help to come out of this situation even if the result of the DNA could be reversed I am ready to pay for it," she said.