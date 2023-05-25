China likely to takeover Ghana's minerals, electricity revenues in default of loans and you can sleep at night? — Yvonne Nelson to Akufo-Addo

Celebrity activism is not a new phenomenon, and Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has made headlines once again for her bold stance against the Akufo-Addo-led government and its policies.

Known for her outspoken nature and dedication to social issues, Nelson recently voiced her concerns and criticisms of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, specifically targeting President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In recent news, some Ghanaians, including the filmmaker, are horrified by reports that China may seize Ghana's mineral and electricity revenues if it defaults on its loan arrangement, as stated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in several media reports.

Yvonne has expressed disappointment in government's approach to the IMF deal, stating it's "unbelievable" for the government to go for such deals and come back proud.

On May 24, she took to Twitter to express her disappointment in the country's leadership. She wrote: "It's just unbelievable! Like howwww? You guys can sleep at night? @NAkufoAddo @MBawumia."

Yvonne also raises concerns about the government's handling of corruption allegations. She believes that the NPP government should take a stronger stance against corruption and hold officials accountable for their actions.

According to many, Yvonne Nelson's decision to publicly criticise President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and the NPP government reflects her dedication to a better Ghana.

Through her activism, Yvonne aims to ensure that the government remains accountable for its promises and actions. Regardless of differing opinions, her bold stance has ignited discussions about governance, economic policies, and social issues in Ghana.