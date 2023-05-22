ModernGhana logo
Claiming Guinea fowls flew to Burkina Faso under Mahama undermines your intelligence – NDC jabs Bawumia

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has admonished Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to take the Ghanaian people seriously and stop claiming that Guinea fowls flew to Burkina Faso under John Dramani Mahama’s government.

Over the weekend, the Vice President in Kumawu rehashed the claim while campaigning for the Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

Reacting to the Vice President in a press release, the NDC argued that such claims only undermine his intelligence.

“Dr. Bawumia should for once take the people of Ghana seriously given the disastrous outcome of his hopeless leadership of the management team of our economy, and not be indulging in the nuisance comedy of the sort displayed on that campaign platform.

“The lying one, Alhaji Bawumia, must stop rehashing this ridiculous and senseless lie as it only undermines his own intelligence and makes a mockery of the high office he occupies,” the NDC press release signed by its National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi said on Monday, May 22.

The NDC shares the view that Dr. Bawumia’s management of the Ghanaian economy has been useless.

The opposition party believes that the Vice President has proven himself unfit to come anywhere near the leadership of the country due to his comical posturing.

Read more from the NDC press release in the post below:

