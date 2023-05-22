ModernGhana logo
Our quest for economic sovereignty must go beyond flowery, impact-less speeches – Mahama

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has argued that Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support makes the Ghana Beyond Aid policy the butt of jokes amongst many communicators in the world.

According to him, the country’s quest for economic sovereignty must go beyond the flowery speeches delivered by government officials.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists that it will take a committed political will for Ghana to determine its own destiny.

“The quest for economic sovereignty must undoubtedly go beyond the flowery and impact-less speeches about Ghana Beyond Aid.

“Indeed our return to the IMF – cup in hand – has made our Ghana Beyond Aid policy the butt of jokes amongst many commentators in the world. It will take a resolute and committed political will to determine our own economic destiny,” John Dramani Mahama said on Monday, May 22.

The former President continued, “It will further require the ability to determine our own economic policies, make decisions that prioritise the well-being of citizens, and create an environment conducive for the advancement of sustainable growth and development for job creation.”

John Dramani Mahama was delivering an address at the 7th Ghana CEOs Summit when he shared these thoughts.

He has assured Ghanaians that when the NDC returns to power with him as President, all economic challenges facing the country will be addressed.

