Three persons burnt to death in accident at Bono Manso

Three persons have been burnt to death in a fatal accident at Bono Manso in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The accident involved a Kia Granbird bus with registration number AK 285-22 from the North with an unspecified number of passengers on board and a trailer vehicle with registration number AS 4766 loaded with several cans and bottles of Malta Guinness products from Accra heading towards the Northern part of the country.

The Techiman Municipal Fire Service Commander, DOIII Henry Eshun, said 3 persons were burnt to death while 23 others sustained varied degrees of injuries.

11 of the injured, he added are currently at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital whilst 12 are at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital receiving treatment.

DOIII Henry Eshun said investigations are still ongoing to unravel the cause of the accident.

—citinewsroom

