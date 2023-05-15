Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, Anurag Saxena, 5 others receive Honorary Myles Doctorate from Myles Leadership University

Myles Leadership University held its first Ghana edition of the International Leadership Conference (1-ILC) and Honorary Doctorate Conferment Ceremony at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on 13th May 2023.

The conferment ceremony saw honorees from the United Kingdom, USA, Liberia, Nigeria, and Ghana premised on their outstanding contributions in the areas of leadership, mentorship, youth development, spiritual leadership and philanthropy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Matthew Mario, Director of Programmes at Myles Leadership University said leaders must play a critical role in shaping others. "At Myles Leadership University, we believe that true leadership is about more than just achieving success; it's about using that success to create positive change and make a lasting impact on the world," he stated.

He entreats the honorees to continue using their knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on the world. "Let us continue to work together to develop the next generation of leaders who will help to shape a brighter future for us all," he stressed.

The seven individuals namely: Dr Damilola Olanrewaju, Pastor Dr. Blessed Uzochikwa, Dr. Vincent Iweanoge, Dr. Anurag Saxena, Dr. Harris Fomba Tarnue, Dr. Chinenye Ebele Onuorah, and Dr. Jude Chinedu Iweanoge have joined Myles Leadership University’s prestigious alumni of Honorary Doctorate Recipients.

Speaking on the topic: 'The Role of the Private Partnership In Education Development In Africa', Rev Dr. Edward Agyekum Kuffour, Governing council member of Asia Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the private sector has proven vital in helping the government meet the need of the education sector.

He added that the private sector has played not merely a complementary role but rather a significant role in the core delivery of education in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He emphasised that the private partnership can play a crucial role in supporting education development in Africa hence various governments should intensify the partnership to address the challenges facing education development in Africa in order to provide quality education for all.

Dr. Anurag Saxena, Global Banker and Fintech Professional UK delivering his keynote speech on the topic "The Role of Leaders in Creating Sustainable Future Strategies" for addressing environmental and social challenges entreats individuals to think about the future generation and the damage individuals' actions will result into in the society.

He noted that the fight against climate change is a collaborative effort of all, hence the government cannot do it all.

Dr. Anurag Saxena who was among the honorees commended Myles Leadership University for doctorate conferment, saying conferment on him, is a call for additional work to serve humanity.

On his part, Dr. Mark Darko, Ghana Regional Chapter-Asian African Chamber of Commence and Industry Accra-Ghana, on the topic "Embracing Diversity and Inclusion: The Key to Effective Leadership In The 21st Century" congratulates the recipients and urged them to be diversified in their leadership roles.

Myles Leadership University is affiliated with top Universities in India, Benin, Togo, and Cameroun.