Atebubu NCCE honours retired staff

The Atebubu-Amantin office of the National Commission for Civic Education has honoured Mr. Owusu Brenya a former Programme Officer who has retired after almost 30 years of distinguished service to the Commission.

A citation presented to Mr. Brenya read in part "You will be remembered for the roles you played in the redenomination of the Ghana cedi campaign in 2007, the establishment of Civic Education Clubs in various schools as well as numerous other World Vision Ghana sponsored programmes throughout the municipality among others."

It adds "Your relationship with fellow staff both senior and junior was one of mutual respect. Indeed you are an example worthy of emulation."

Presenting the citation together with a parcel to Mr. Brenya, the Municipal Director of the Commission Mr. Patrick Tampugre praised him for his dedication to duty.

He recalled the immeasurable pieces of advice and direction he received from the retiree when he was first posted to head the Atebubu office in 2018.

Almost moved to tears Mr. Tampugre bemoaned his inability to secure some compensation for Mr. Brenya who was involved in a motorbike accident on duty on Saturday the 30th of May 2020 from his employers especially when the incident has severely affected the mobility of the victim.

On his part, Mr. Brenya encouraged the staff especially the young ones to strive to further their education since that is the surest way they can climb up the professional ladder. He urged them to be selfless, dedicated and hardworking in order to uplift the image of the institution.

Whiles expressing his gratitude to his former colleagues for the gesture which he described as a surprise, he promised to open his doors to them for any assistance in future.

The Municipal Electoral Officer Mr. Kennedy Opoku who graced the occasion wished the retiree well in his endeavors and urged the young ones to pursue further studies in order to upgrade themselves for the future.