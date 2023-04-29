Prof Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye appointed as Vice Chancellor of CCTU 

The Governing Council of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has appointed Professor Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye as the new Vice Chancellor of the University, effective Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The appointment was announced at the Council's meeting held on Friday, April 28.

He takes over from Prof Johnson Danso Owusu-Sekyere, whose term of office ends on Monday, May 15.

Prof Boakye is a Professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he currently serves as the Dean for International Relations.

He holds a PhD (2008) in Tourism from the University of Cape Coast and a Postgraduate Diploma in Hospitality Operations (2004) from the Georgia State University, Atlanta, USA.

Previously, he had served as the Head, Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, and Vice Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, both in the UCC.

He brings to the position more than 20 years of experience as a lecturer, scholar, administrator and entrepreneur.

Prof Boakye has played key roles on a number of projects/committees for the Government and other international organisations on tourism and hospitality development.

He has also worked internationally, including being a visiting Senior Fulbright Research Scholar in the United States of America.

He has undertaken several working visits to universities in United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Botswana and Nigeria as a visiting professor, conference speaker or trainer.

Prof Boakye has been an external examiner for numerous universities in Ghana, Africa and Europe and is a reviewer for various Scopus-indexed academic journals in tourism.

He has, so far, supervised more than 35 postgraduate students (PhD and M.Phil) successfully.

He is a Christian and married with two children.

GNA