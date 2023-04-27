Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II clock 24years on Golden Stool

27.04.2023 LISTEN

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has celebrated his 24th year on the Golden Stool of the Asante Kingdom yesterday.

People from all walks of life praised the king on various social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, to show their support for Otumfuo.

In addition, the several radio stations in Kumasi, the official seat of the Asante Kingdom, dedicated their morning show programmes to congratulating the Asantehene on this historic occasion.

People who called in to the radio stations prayed ardently for God’s constant direction, protection, good health, wisdom, and long life so that he may challenge for more success on the throne.

DAILY GUIDE's sources at Manhyia Palace indicated that Otumfuo’s 24th anniversary would be celebrated with pomp and splendour on Sunday, which is an Akwasidae.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also known as Barima Kwaku Duah, ascended the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999, succeeding the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II.

Otumfuo, the last of the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II five offspring, received enormous support from his people during his succession.

In his inaugural speech as the 16th Asante Monarch, he promised to lead Asanteman to prosperity so that the region’s indigenous and residents might enjoy better lives.

The legendary Otumfuo Education Fund was formed under his capable direction, reportedly to aid outstanding but needy Ghanaian students climb the academic ladder.

Thousands of Ghanaian students from all 16 regions of the country, representing various tribal and religious backgrounds, have benefited from the initiative throughout the years.

Significantly, the Otumfuo Education Fund has helped to produce professionals such as doctors, attorneys, journalists, financiers, and others.

The Asantehene, who supports education, has also founded the Otumfuo Teachers' Awards scheme, an annual event that honours teachers in rural areas.

Otumfuo is recognised for leading a three-member Eminent Chiefs Committee that effectively resolved the Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

The Asantehene is also known for his outstanding intellect and tactics in dealing with challenging and complex issues, which earned him the nickname “King Solomon”.

During his rule, the Asante Kingdom, which extends beyond the confines of the Ashanti Region, has enjoyed ultimate peace and unity, which has resulted in progress.

In addition, the Asantehene has undertaken royal visits to Akyem Abuakwa and the Anlo Traditional Areas to promote peace in the country.

Otumfuo has also undertaken various infrastructure projects, such as medical and educational institutions, all of which aim to improve the health and educational needs of his people.

On the political stage, the Asantehene’s enormous power and positions have helped to defend Ghana’s nascent democracy, as the country’s many political parties regard him as the father of all.

Otumfuo’s efforts as Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been recognised and honoured on a global scale.

The Asantehene was once invited to speak before the United Nations (UN) in New York about world peace, and this is seen by many as a noteworthy accomplishment because monarchs are rarely granted such an opportunity.

Otumfuo has also been honoured with state visits to Trinidad and Tobago, Seychelles Island and other countries.

He has also been honoured with honorary degrees by top universities across the globe.

-Daily Guide