NACOC busts Kenyan woman at KIA for trafficking $309,120 worth of cocaine

Crime & Punishment
A file photo of Mary Njeri, the suspected drug trafficker and the drugs

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has arrested a 35-year-old Kenyan national for smuggling 11.04 kilogrammes of cocaine worth $309,120 into Ghana.

According to a statement from NACOC, the suspect, Njeri Mary, was apprehended during checks at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport after alighting from a South African Airways flight from Nairobi to Accra via Johannesburg last Saturday, April 15.

“A search of her luggage revealed packages of Cremora food that contained the concealed drugs. Preliminary questioning revealed that she had confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage, and she was later arrested for further investigation,” the statement said.

Francis Opoku Amoah, the Acting Director of Public Affairs at NACOC assured the public that "NACOC is committed to reducing the drug trafficking threat to the country."

“The Commission wishes to use this medium to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authority is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020,” Amoah warned.

The exhibits have been sent to the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) for analysis and report, while the suspect is being held in prison pending further investigations and prosecution.

NACOC gave the assurance that it "is committed to reducing the drug trafficking threat to the country."

