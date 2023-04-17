ModernGhana logo
Gov’t has no intention to cripple, sabotage Ghanaian businesses – Deputy Trade Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi has assured businesses in the country that government has no intention of causing their collapse.

In the last couple of months, members of the Ghana Union of Trader’s Association (GUTA) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) have kicked against the three new approved revenue bills.

The argument has been that more taxes will overburden businesses and force owners out of business.

Addressing the concerns in an interview with Joy News on the sidelines of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) Business Forum in Cape Town – South Africa, Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Michael Okyere indicated that business owners should be at peace.

According to him, government has no intention of sabotaging or crippling Ghanaian businesses.

“The intention of government is not to cripple or sabotage businesses. That’s not what government has in mind. Government’s interest is to encourage people to do business and also when they do businesses and when they grow, those businesses are supposed to pay more taxes to government so that we can be able to undertake projects like very good infrastructural projects like roads, other things that will benefit car users and users of social services in the country,” Michael Okyere explained.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as confirmed by the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has signed the revenue bills into law.

