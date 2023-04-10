Bryan Acheampong is a grave threat to Ghana’s democracy; arrest him – James Agalga tells IGP

Mr James Agalga, MP for Builsa North and Ranking Member of Parliament's Committee on Defence and Interior has called for the arrest of Mr Bryan Acheampong over recent comments that the ruling NPP will use every means to retain power in 2024.

Speaking at a health walk in Mpraeso on April 8, Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi, stated that "we will show NDC that we have the men if they want to do intimidate, harass us or do anything foolish during the 2024 elections...

“It will not happen that we will hand over power to NDC. We'll use any means for NPP to stay in power.”

In a statement, Agalga described Acheampong's comments as "ominous" and a "direct and grave threat to Ghana’s democracy."

He called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to "arrest Bryan Acheampong and cause his prosecution for engaging in conduct that has the potential to undermine the peace and security of our country."

Agalga argued that Acheampong's statement suggests the NPP is "hell-bent on subverting the will of the Ghanaian people in order to perpetuate their stay in power even when they lose the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections."

According to him, it indicates the NPP is "prepared to use violence to disrupt the impending elections if it becomes apparent that it will lose."

The NDC lawmaker pointed to past instances of election-related violence linked to the NPP, including the killing of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 elections.

"The disruption of the Ayawaso West -Wuogon by-election by hoodlums associated with the NPP is still fresh in our minds," he cited.

While condemning Mr Acheampong's comments, Agalga said "the NDC shall not leave any stone unturned to ensure that Ghana’s current democratic dispensation which was birthed by it in 1992 is safeguarded even in the face of intimidation and adversity."

In a full speech addressing the matter, the NDC MP wrote:

My attention has been drawn to a statement made by Hon Bryan Acheampong, the MP for Abetifi and Minister for Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs on the 8th of April, 2023 which statement is captured in a video that has been widely shared on social media.

The crux of the statement is that the NPP as a political party will never hand over political power to the NDC and will do anything possible to retain power in 2024.

If one unpacks Bryan Acheampong’s statement, two irresistible conclusions will be arrived at; First, the NPP is hell-bent on subverting the will of the Ghanaian people in order to perpetuate their stay in power even when they lose the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections which are almost certain given its abysmal performance in government and the pain, suffering, and hardship they have inflicted upon Ghanaians.

Secondly, the NPP is prepared to use violence to disrupt the impending elections if it becomes apparent that it will lose.

The conclusions drawn from Bryan Acheampong’s ominous statement are manifested in the overall conduct of Akufo Ado’s government’s approach to issues bordering on the impartiality and credibility of the Electoral Commission moving into the 2024 elections.

The recent appointment by President Akufo Ado of Dr. Peter Appiahene, Hajia Salina Ahmed Tijani, and Rev. Ofori Boateng who are known activists of the NPP are consistent with Bryan Acheampong’s effusion.

Again, the propensity of the NPP to use violence to disrupt elections is echoed in Bryan Acheampong’s statement.

The disruption of the Ayawaso West -Wuogon by-election by hoodlums associated with the NPP is still fresh in our minds.

We were not surprised at all that the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry implicated Bryan Acheampong in its findings and recommendations.

The killing of eight( 8) Ghanaians during the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections by NPP thugs who infiltrated the security services through back door recruitment in order to manipulate and subvert the will of the electorate as was seen in the Techiman North constituency cannot be forgotten.

In view of the above, the dishonorable conduct of Bryan Acheampong poses a direct and grave threat to Ghana’s democracy and for this reason, he must be held accountable.

Consequently, we entreat the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency arrest Bryan Acheampong and cause his prosecution for engaging in conduct that has the potential to undermine the peace and security of our country.

Whilst unequivocally condemning Bryan Acheampong for his unguarded statement, we wish to send a clear message to him and people of his ilk that the NDC shall not leave any stone unturned to ensure that Ghana’s current democratic dispensation which was birthed by it in 1992 is safeguarded even in the face of intimidation and adversity.

Signed:

Hon James Agalga

Ranking, Committee on Defense and Interior