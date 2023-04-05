Security analys says political interference eroding integrity of military, police

Security Analyst Kwadwo Otchere Darko has expressed deep worries about the recent abuse and disrespect creeping into the uniform fraternity.

Recent developments including the military invasion of Ashaiman and Police-military clash at the forecourt of the Accra Central Police Command have sent shocks down the spine of Ghanaians especially security analysts.

The latest is a viral video in which a police officer is seen begging for his life in the hands of alleged illegal miners in Axim.

Speaking to the development on Afisem on TV XYZ, the Chief Executive of Ntentan Security Services, Kwadwo Otchere Darko called on uniform personnel, politicians and the government to as a matter of urgency put measures to protect the personnel of the security agencies before public confidence is lost.

“Uniform personnel and the citizens must live in harmony to promote peace, but the conduct of some police personnel is questionable due to how they were employed,” he told Wisdom Hededzome.

Mr Otchere Darko also said the enlistment processes of the various security services must be looked at again to ensure that personnel are recruited through the right processes.

“There are some police and military recruits who were employed because of the relationship they have with politicians, so they are not taken through the requisite training. Such people are likely to misbehave like we have been witnessing in the past days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four persons who attacked police officers in the Western Region.

According to them, the allegation of extortion by the officers in the viral video by the suspects has been forwarded to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigation.

On March 28, 2023, the four suspects, Kojo Siah alias Mozey; Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

All the suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team have been put before court and have been remanded in custody.

Efforts are continuing to get the remaining suspects arrested.