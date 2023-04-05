ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Security analys says political interference eroding integrity of military, police

By By reporter
Social News Security Analyst Kwadwo Otchere Darko
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Security Analyst Kwadwo Otchere Darko

Security Analyst Kwadwo Otchere Darko has expressed deep worries about the recent abuse and disrespect creeping into the uniform fraternity.

Recent developments including the military invasion of Ashaiman and Police-military clash at the forecourt of the Accra Central Police Command have sent shocks down the spine of Ghanaians especially security analysts.

The latest is a viral video in which a police officer is seen begging for his life in the hands of alleged illegal miners in Axim.

Speaking to the development on Afisem on TV XYZ, the Chief Executive of Ntentan Security Services, Kwadwo Otchere Darko called on uniform personnel, politicians and the government to as a matter of urgency put measures to protect the personnel of the security agencies before public confidence is lost.

“Uniform personnel and the citizens must live in harmony to promote peace, but the conduct of some police personnel is questionable due to how they were employed,” he told Wisdom Hededzome.

Mr Otchere Darko also said the enlistment processes of the various security services must be looked at again to ensure that personnel are recruited through the right processes.

“There are some police and military recruits who were employed because of the relationship they have with politicians, so they are not taken through the requisite training. Such people are likely to misbehave like we have been witnessing in the past days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four persons who attacked police officers in the Western Region.

According to them, the allegation of extortion by the officers in the viral video by the suspects has been forwarded to the Police Professional Standards Bureau for investigation.

On March 28, 2023, the four suspects, Kojo Siah alias Mozey; Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu were arrested for their involvement in the attack.

The allegation of extortion against the officers has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSP) for investigation.

All the suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team have been put before court and have been remanded in custody.

Efforts are continuing to get the remaining suspects arrested.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Security Analyst Kwadwo Otchere Darko Security analys says political interference eroding integrity of military, polic...

1 hour ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for former President John Dramani Mahama Akufo-Addo has made EC an extension of NPP headquarters – Kwakye Ofosu

1 hour ago

Ghana's President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and IMF boss, Kristalina Ivanova Georgieva-Kinova IMF deal dependent on comprehensive economic reform, not tax bills alone – Exper...

2 hours ago

Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but cant identify kingpins behind Bawku conflict – Sam George laments Our security agencies terrorise citizens for no reasons but can’t identify kingp...

2 hours ago

Do the honourable thing and resign to protect credibility of EC – CODEO to Dr. Appiahene, Hajia Salima Do the honourable thing and resign to protect credibility of EC – CODEO to Dr. A...

3 hours ago

Juaben: Alleged 'wee' dealers attack police officers with pestle, sticks and stones Juaben: Alleged 'wee' dealers attack police officers with pestle, sticks and st...

3 hours ago

NDC Presidential race: Former Agric minister beg delegates in Savannah Region to give Mahama 100 endorsement NDC Presidential race: Former Agric minister beg delegates in Savannah Region to...

4 hours ago

Ethiopia's Tigray region. By Aude GENET AFP New cabinet unveiled for Ethiopia's Tigray

4 hours ago

Chadian soldiers stand guard watched by pardoned rebels following their release from Ndjamena's Klessoum prison. By Denis Sassou Gueipeur AFP Chad junta frees 380 pardoned rebels

5 hours ago

Former defence minister and half-brother of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, Kpatcha Gnassingbe C went on trial in 2011 for leading a failed coup. By EMILE KOUTON AFP Togo president's jailed half-brother sent to Gabon for medical reasons

Latest: News
body-container-line