Police arrest three persons for brandishing weapons in viral video; four weapons retrieved

29.03.2023

The Police, through an intelligence operation on 27th March 2023, arrested three suspects for possession of firearms without lawful authority and acts of vigilantism at Japa near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

The three suspects, Godfred Appiah alias Nana Kobina Gyan, Isaac Amoako alias Nana Owusu and Theophilus Yeboah alias Fire were arrested following an investigation into a viral video on social media in which one person was seen shooting at another and threatening violence.

The Police operation initially led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Godfred Appiah who was seen in the video firing the weapon. Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspects Theophilus Yeboah and Isaac Amoako, who the investigation revealed as the owner and supplier of the said weapon.

A search conducted at the residence of suspect Isaac Amoako led to the retrieval of four (4) pump action shotguns including twenty-four (24) AAA-refilled cartridges. However, he could not produce documents to cover three of the weapons.

The suspects were put before the Tarkwa Circuit Court today, Wednesday 29th March 2023, and have been remanded into custody to re-appear on 6th April 2023.

Efforts are currently underway to get other accomplices in connection with the case arrested to face justice.