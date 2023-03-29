ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.03.2023 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest three persons for brandishing weapons in viral video; four weapons retrieved

By Reporter
Police arrest three persons for brandishing weapons in viral video; four weapons retrieved
29.03.2023 LISTEN

The Police, through an intelligence operation on 27th March 2023, arrested three suspects for possession of firearms without lawful authority and acts of vigilantism at Japa near Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

The three suspects, Godfred Appiah alias Nana Kobina Gyan, Isaac Amoako alias Nana Owusu and Theophilus Yeboah alias Fire were arrested following an investigation into a viral video on social media in which one person was seen shooting at another and threatening violence.

The Police operation initially led to the arrest of the prime suspect, Godfred Appiah who was seen in the video firing the weapon. Further Police investigation led to the arrest of suspects Theophilus Yeboah and Isaac Amoako, who the investigation revealed as the owner and supplier of the said weapon.

A search conducted at the residence of suspect Isaac Amoako led to the retrieval of four (4) pump action shotguns including twenty-four (24) AAA-refilled cartridges. However, he could not produce documents to cover three of the weapons.

The suspects were put before the Tarkwa Circuit Court today, Wednesday 29th March 2023, and have been remanded into custody to re-appear on 6th April 2023.

Efforts are currently underway to get other accomplices in connection with the case arrested to face justice.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

CEO of McDan I didn't sign plaintiff document - Court registrar testifies in McDan Vs Yehans ...

1 hour ago

2024 general election is a straight fight between Bawumia and Mahama – Annoh-Dompreh 2024 general election is a straight fight between Bawumia and Mahama – Annoh-Dom...

1 hour ago

Police arrest three persons for brandishing weapons in viral video; four weapons retrieved Police arrest three persons for brandishing weapons in viral video; four weapons...

1 hour ago

Adwoa Safo is back for good; she wont leave Majority MPs lonely again - Annoh-Dompreh Adwoa Safo is back for good; she won’t leave Majority MPs lonely again - Annoh-D...

1 hour ago

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh Akufo-Addo’s response to question on LGBTQ+ Bill was matured, apt - Annoh-Dompre...

1 hour ago

May God continue to give you wisdom, good health – Bawumias birthday prayer for Akufo-Addo May God continue to give you wisdom, good health – Bawumia’s birthday prayer for...

4 hours ago

Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram Hypocrite US can’t sanction Ghana for rejecting LGBT+ — Sam George

4 hours ago

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America Slave trade: A relic of transatlantic cruelty – says ‘Sorrow-filled’ Kamala Harr...

5 hours ago

NDC flagbearer election: Mahama picks Number 1 slot on ballot paper NDC flagbearer election: Mahama picks Number 1 slot on ballot paper

5 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo clocks 79 today President Akufo-Addo clocks 79 today

Latest: News
body-container-line