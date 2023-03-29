ModernGhana logo
He got a stroke – Nana Akomea reveals cause of Kumawu MP’s death

The CEO of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has revealed the cause of the death of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM's "kokrokoo" programme on Tuesday morning, Nana Akomea disclosed that the late MP had suffered a stroke.

"Just last Friday, we got information that he got a stroke," Nana Akomea said. "Unfortunately, he lives alone, so around 9:30 am, his driver, who was in his house to take him to Parliament, wasn't hearing from him, so, together with some people, they broke his door since it was locked and found him almost in a coma.”


The 53-year-old MP was one of three absentee MPs last Friday during a critical vote to confirm ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.

Tragically, he passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28, while plans were underway to fly him out of the country for further medical assistance.

The news of his death has been met with shock and sadness from his colleagues in parliament and Ghanaians.

Hon. Basoah was a devoted member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a committed public servant.

He was widely respected for his dedication to his constituents and his work to improve their lives, making his passing a great loss to the people of Kumawu and to the nation as a whole.

As the nation mourns the loss of this great man and his party, the NPP has directed that it flags fly at half-mast for seven days in respect of his loyal service.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Late Philip Atta Basoaleft and Nana Akomea He got a stroke – Nana Akomea reveals cause of Kumawu MP's death

