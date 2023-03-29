Wickedness and neglect — Koku Anyidoho on abandoned Atta-Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast

Koku Anyidoho, a Ghanaian political figure, has taken to social media to express his frustration at the poor state of the Atta-Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast.

In a tweet, Anyidoho expressed his disappointment at the neglect of the library, which he says is due to the "wickedness and greed of a few people".

Anyidoho's tweet has been met with a mixed reaction, with some agreeing with his sentiments and others criticizing him for politicizing the issue. However, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has noted that those responsible should be charged for causing financial loss to the state although he did not provide any specific details or names.

The Atta-Mills Memorial Library which was built in honor of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills was meant to serve as a hub for research and education in Cape Coast.

The library has been in a state of disrepair for some time now, with many Ghanaians expressing their disappointment at the neglect. Some have accused the government of failing to adequately fund and maintain the library, while others have blamed the local authorities.

Regardless of the cause, it is clear that the Atta-Mills Memorial Library is in dire need of attention and repair. It is important for Ghanaians to come together to address the issue.

