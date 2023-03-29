ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wickedness and neglect — Koku Anyidoho on abandoned Atta-Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast

Social News Wickedness and neglect — Koku Anyidoho on abandoned Atta-Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Koku Anyidoho, a Ghanaian political figure, has taken to social media to express his frustration at the poor state of the Atta-Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast.

In a tweet, Anyidoho expressed his disappointment at the neglect of the library, which he says is due to the "wickedness and greed of a few people".

Anyidoho's tweet has been met with a mixed reaction, with some agreeing with his sentiments and others criticizing him for politicizing the issue. However, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has noted that those responsible should be charged for causing financial loss to the state although he did not provide any specific details or names.

The Atta-Mills Memorial Library which was built in honor of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills was meant to serve as a hub for research and education in Cape Coast.

The library has been in a state of disrepair for some time now, with many Ghanaians expressing their disappointment at the neglect. Some have accused the government of failing to adequately fund and maintain the library, while others have blamed the local authorities.

Regardless of the cause, it is clear that the Atta-Mills Memorial Library is in dire need of attention and repair. It is important for Ghanaians to come together to address the issue.

View tweet below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer election: Mahama picks Number 1 slot on ballot paper NDC flagbearer election: Mahama picks Number 1 slot on ballot paper

2 hours ago

Minister approval: Im not proud to call myself NDC MP at this time – Sam George Minister approval: I’m not proud to call myself NDC MP at this time – Sam George

2 hours ago

Soldiers clash with police officers at Accra Central over traffic offence Soldiers clash with police officers at Accra Central over traffic offence

2 hours ago

NDC will collate 2024 results with machines, we shall do all night - Mahama NDC will collate 2024 results with machines, we shall do all night - Mahama

2 hours ago

ECG disconnects McDans Salt Company for owing GH300k ECG disconnects McDan’s Salt Company for owing GH¢300k

3 hours ago

Late Kumawu MP Philip Basoah was humble and will be greatly missed – Kennedy Osei Nyarko Late Kumawu MP Philip Basoah was humble and will be greatly missed – Kennedy Ose...

3 hours ago

Bawku Technical closed down after violent clash with Bawku SHS Bawku Technical closed down after violent clash with Bawku SHS

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearership race: I will come back tomorrow — Ernest Kobeah throws in the towel NDC flagbearership race: I will come back tomorrow — Ernest Kobeah throws in the...

3 hours ago

LGBTQ+: Clergy not hungry enough for passage of anti-gay bill – Solomon Nkansah LGBTQ+: Clergy not hungry enough for passage of anti-gay bill – Solomon Nkansah

3 hours ago

NPP are engineers of negative politics in Ghana – Solomon Nkansah NPP are engineers of negative politics in Ghana – Solomon Nkansah

Latest: News
body-container-line