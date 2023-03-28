ModernGhana logo
Pray and support my father; he can’t do it alone – Tinubu’s daughter to Nigerians

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of Nigeria’s president-elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to offer their support to her father give his best to the nation.

She made this call at the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria’s (ADSN) 28th annual Ramadan Lecture and Special Prayer for the nation on Saturday in Abuja.

The event was hosted at the ADSN Central Mosque in Maitama under the theme "Ramadan: Islam and Good Governance: the Role of Muslims."

Folashade said her father would not fail Nigerians but needed their support and prayers to succeed.

"I call on Nigerians to pray and support our president-elect to make him succeed in making Nigeria the best for all. He cannot do it alone, and Nigerians must support him, even after the elections," Tinubu’s daughter said.

She urged religious leaders to continue to pray for the peace, security, and development of Nigeria.

"Those at the helm of affairs must help the needy, and those also not in leadership positions must help the needy to engender societal and national development," she said.

