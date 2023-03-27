ModernGhana logo
27.03.2023 Crime & Punishment

Ashaiman slain soldier: Six accused persons to appear in court today

27.03.2023 LISTEN

The six persons arrested in connection with the killing of a soldier, Imoro Sherrif in Ashaiman are expected to reappear in court today, March 27, 2023.

The six were arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of the soldier.

The six accused persons were on March 13, charged with counts of robbery and dishonestly receiving contrary to the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29).

According to police information, two of the accused robbed the late soldier and in the process, one of them stabbed him in the arm.

The other four are alleged to have bought the phone of the deceased after it was stolen.

The death of Imoro Sherrif resulted in the Ghana Armed Forces deploying officers in search of the perpetrators of the crime.

This led to the assault on some residents of Ashaiman and its environs, a situation that has been widely condemned.

The military hierarchy noted that 184 suspects were arrested as a result of the operation but released later.

But days after this, the Ghana Police Service revealed that an intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of the six suspects at various locations between March 9 and 12.

Suspects Samuel Teteh alias wiper and Abubakar Siddick alias Birdman, who according to police investigations attacked the deceased on May 4 and made away with the iPhone of the late soldier were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

According to the particulars of the offences, two persons on March 4 at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region “for the purposes of stealing a mobile phone from Imoro Sherrif stabbed Imoro Sheriff with intent to overcome the resistance of Imoro Sherrif to steal his mobile phone.”

The four other accused persons, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Safianu Musah Mohammed Yussif and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim have been charged with dishonestly receiving contrary to section 146 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29).

Ibrahim Abdul Rakib who is a scrap dealer according to prosecution, “on the 4th and 5th day of March 2023 at Ashaiman Taifa bought an iPhone at the cost of GH¢300 from Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Saddick knowing the phone was the one retrieved from the crime scene”.

On his part, Safianu Musah who is a trader is alleged to have subsequently bought an iPhone from Ibrahim Abdul Rakib knowing the phone was received by means of crime at the cost of GH¢35O.

Mohammed Yussif and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim both drivers are alleged to have on March 5, assisted Safianu Musah in the disposal of an iPhone otherwise than with the purpose to restore it to the owner knowing the phone was obtained by means of crime.

Meanwhile, sources within the Defence Committee of Parliament indicate their investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

By Citi Newsroom

