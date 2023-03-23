Akufo-Addo is reincarnation of wicked King Nebuchadnezzar – Odike

Akwasi Addai Odike[left] and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian business magnate and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has, for the umpteenth time, opined on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's reluctant posture.

The Presidential aspirant stated that Mr. Akufo-Addo’s leadership style is akin to that of the wicked Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar in the Bible.

Speaking on Kumasi-based ABN’s Radio One, he noted that Ghanaians have been complaining of bad leadership, yet the President has reluctantly brushed them off.

"I have lost count of the complaints of Ghanaians about the bad leadership of this government by Nana Addo. People are suffering in the county from day one till date since he assumed power.

"If I am not mistaken, Nana Addo’s rulership can be likened to that of Nebuchadnezzar, or perhaps it is he who has reincarnated because I don’t understand what is happening," he lamented.

Of all the leaders in the country’s history, Mr. Odike said, the current administration is the worst, indicating that former President Mahama’s administration is far better.

He stated categorically that he is not endorsing the NDC flagbearer hopeful because he is also someone who can never help the country when he becomes President again.

"We saw what Mahama and other leaders did; this is just bad. I am not endorsing Mahama O'o; he will be worse, too; I have heard he wants to come back. He won’t come and make any difference. These leaders are just wicked," he observed.