'Electricity bills knows no party colour' – ECG says nobody will be favoured

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has stated that its "revenue war" knows no political colours.

He noted that anybody who owes the company will be made to pay or risk being disconnected.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, March 21, Mr. Dubik stressed that his outfit will not free anyone based on the person's political affiliation or social status.

He clarified that his recent exercise is not to embarrass anybody or any organization but to make sure that they retrieve monies owed the company.

"I am not being disrespectful; I just want to level the status quo. How do we pay the IPPS, GRIDCO, and others if people are not paying? People are calling me to hold off for a while.

"Electricity bills don't have a party colour. I know a few people will feel slighted, but I am not out to embarrass anybody," he said.

According to him, the exercise will become a regular feature of the company's revenue mobilisation efforts to keep the company liquid.

Mr. Dubik posited that management will no longer sit in their offices till customers come to settle their bills but will chase customers and, if possible, disconnect their lights.

"At a certain point, you expect everybody to take up their responsibilities because you don't want to be going there every day, but it has come to our notice that moving forward, this exercise has to be sustained.

"At the end of every month, we will be going out there because our mandate is self-reliable power and we don't have the moral right to sit aloof," he emphasised.