Hindus initiate two Ghanaians into monkhood

Ghanaian Hindu Community has celebrated the initiation of Ignatius Bright Sewornu by His Holiness Swami Satyanand Saraswati of eternal transition as Swami Shankarananda, and Mabel Dadzie becomes Swami Geetananda after initiation and Hindu monkhood ritual performances.

In a statement, the Hindu Community said the programme was held at the Indian Social Center at Osu, in Accra on Sunday March 12, 2023, and was graced by some members of the Hindu Monastery of Africa.

Adding that, the sacred initiation which fell on a very significant day on the Hindu calendar. Two new Swamis rose through the ranks in their spiritual journey and dutifully offered their devotions to their various masters and gurus.

“Om Ebo, a disciple and leading member of the Hindu Monastery of Africa, Accra branch said that the programme is the first initiation of two Ghanaian Swamis, young male, and female into the holy order of Sannyasin (Hindu monkhood), the statement stated.

"We are blessed to see this happen because it is something we have been hoping for.

“The path to enlightenment is the ultimate goal for every Hindu, so to have people of this distinguished calibre undergoing the training and finally being initiated as Swamis is extraordinary," Om Ebo said.

An Indian businessman also reiterated that Swamis are full of knowledge and irrespective of religious inclination, one can seek advice to be guided in daily lives and journeys towards God.

Hindus initiate Ignatius Bright Sewornu and Mabel Dadzie into monkhood

Tema, March 21, CDA Consult - Ghanaian Hindu Community has celebrated the initiation of Ignatius Bright Sewornu by His Holiness Swami Satyanand Saraswati of eternal transition as Swami Shankarananda, and Mabel Dadzie becomes Swami Geetananda after initiation and Hindu monkhood ritual performances.

In a statement, the Hindu Community said the programme was held at the Indian Social Center at Osu, in Accra on Sunday March 12, 2023, and was graced by some members of the Hindu Monastery of Africa.

Adding that, the sacred initiation which fell on a very significant day on the Hindu calendar. Two new Swamis rose through the ranks in their spiritual journey and dutifully offered their devotions to their various masters and gurus.

“Om Ebo, a disciple and leading member of the Hindu Monastery of Africa, Accra branch said that the programme is the first initiation of two Ghanaian Swamis, young male, and female into the holy order of Sannyasin (Hindu monkhood), the statement stated.

"We are blessed to see this happen because it is something we have been hoping for.

“The path to enlightenment is the ultimate goal for every Hindu, so to have people of this distinguished calibre undergoing the training and finally being initiated as Swamis is extraordinary," Om Ebo said.

An Indian businessman also reiterated that Swamis are full of knowledge and irrespective of religious inclination, one can seek advice to be guided in daily lives and journeys towards God.

-CDA Consult II Contributor