Akufo-Addo cautions against amending Ghana's 'most successful and lasting' constitution

During a ceremony to swear in three members of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), President Akufo-Addo urged caution in the ongoing national debate over amending Ghana's Constitution.

He cautioned against wholesale or limited amendments, noting that "the Constitution has provided the bedrock for the longest uninterrupted, stable period of free governance in Ghana's turbulent history."

The President also referred to the classical maxim "Festina lente," meaning "make haste slowly," and stressed the importance of the NCCE's role in formulating programs aimed at realizing the objectives of the Constitution.

While acknowledging concerns raised in some quarters about the effectiveness of the NCCE in discharging its functions, with some advocating its abolition, President Akufo-Addo expressed a different opinion. He said, "the NCCE had done its part in helping Ghanaians recognize their freedoms and civic rights, even though they could still do much better in that regard."

The President's call for caution amid a growing debate on amending Ghana's Constitution, with some calling for a review of provisions on the appointment of judges, the election of district chief executives, and the powers of the President, among others.