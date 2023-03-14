Ada-East District Assembly to prosecute sanitation offenders

14.03.2023 LISTEN

Prosecute community members who have breached sanitation laws. Summoned and sent them to court for not abiding by basic principles necessary for human survival in the district, Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada-East District Chief Executive charged the District Environmental and Health Director.

She charged the Environmental and Health Director to sit up and enforce "Operation Clean your Frontage" bye-laws.

“Your officers are not working for me, taking people to court is the easiest thing, look at the market, some are selling and right in front of them they gather rubbish, waiting for the Assembly to come and clear it for them," Ms Pobee burst out at the Health Director.

Ms. Pobee gave the directive during an ordinary session of the Ada-East District Assembly and said several efforts to improve sanitation issues in the various communities had proved futile.

Responding to the directive, Mr. Frank Abima, the Ada-East District Environment, and Health Director assured the DCE that steps were underway to intensify engagement in the communities and arrest people who continuously break sanitation laws.

Ms. Pobee continued, "I want residents in Otrokpe community to be sent to court it's too much, you are lucky you are at the seafront, you dig a place a burry the debris, we brought a container there, the container will be full and you will see people adding more," she added.

She further said the assembly had lost count of the number of times it had rented tractors to clear heaped rubbish in the community and continuous engagement with the community members to refrain from such attitude.

The Ada-East DCE added that after the people had accumulated the rubbish, they still wait for the Assembly to come back and clear it for them explaining that there was the need for stringent measures that would trigger behavioural change.

She said it was an eyesore to see community members dump rubbish they have gathered from their homes at the Kasseh market.

Ms Pobee emphasized that continuous prosecution of community members would be a sure way to deter others from such unacceptable behaviours.

—CDA Consult || Contributor