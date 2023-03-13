Akufo-Addo’s silence on military brutalities scandalous; I’m disappointed – Security Analyst

Security Analyst, Adib Saani has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his silence on the military swoop in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, it is absolutely scandalous that after the military brutalisation of residents in Ashaiman following the murder of Trooper Imro Sherrif, the President has still not issued a statement or commented publicly on the matter.

“It is absolutely scandalous to say the least. I am absolutely disappointed in the father of the nation who claims he cares about his children. Who by the way is quick to be the very first to write on his social media handles anytime similar issues crop up from the international community clear case being George Floyd,” Adib Saani shared in an interview with Starr News.

The security analyst continued, “So, for a critical issue like that of Ashaiman that has taken over the news headlines for the past days we have all seen the videos circulating on social media about the carbonization of military hardware and human resources. Yet the President didn’t see the need to touch on that is something that still beats my imagination. How on earth will the President miss that.”

After weeks of intelligence-led investigations, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that six suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the young soldier.

Meanwhile, an autopsy has confirmed that Trooper Imoro Sherrif was killed after he was stabbed by his attackers.

“Further investigation has established that suspects Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick at about 1:45 am on 4th March 2023, attacked the deceased at Taifa Ashaiman in an attempt to rob him of his phone and a backpack. The deceased, however, resisted and struggled with the suspects. During the struggle, suspect Samuel Tetteh pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the arm, snatched his phone and bolted leaving the deceased with the knife stuck in his arm.

“A postmortem examination was performed on the deceased's body on 8th March 2023, after which the pathologist gave the verbal cause of death as exsanguination and laceration of major vessels of the left arm consistent with the stabbed injury,” a Police statement on Sunday said.