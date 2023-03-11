Ashaiman brutalities: You can’t compare injury to death – Charles Owusu defends military swoop

The crusade to demand justice for Ashaiman citizens who were tortured by the military in a swoop to fish out the murderers of slain Imoro Sheriff, a trooper, is needless, according to Charles Owusu.

The former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission argued that the campaign for justice should be for the slain soldier and not residents who suffered the beatings.

Several agitations have been registered against the military after its swoop on Tuesday, March 7, which had several innocent residents of Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, tortured in their attempt to fish out the killers of their slain colleague.

This was after some unknown persons in the town stabbed a military man, Imoro Sherif, to death in the community on Saturday, March 4.

The residents locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people seen on the streets were given lashes on their backs.

Many including Ashaiman MP, former President John Dramani Mahama, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) say the victims must be compensated by the military.

But according to Mr. Owusu, the injuries residents suffered can never be compared to the murder of the young soldier.

For that reason, he is asking the justice crusaders to rather channel their calls to get justice for the family of the slain soldier.

"Now, just because some people have been injured, look at the number of press conferences going on. I use the word 'just' because you can't compare injury to death.

“Look at the press conferences in the morning, afternoon and evening people are holding and condemning the act but what about the person who has died?...Between the injured and the dead, who needs justice?“ he queried in a discussion on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show.

He stressed, telling the residents, "Under no circumstances do you have the authority to claim the life of a person. It doesn't matter; nothing can justify you killing someone."