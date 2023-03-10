Presidential inquiry into brutalisation of Ashaiman residents by military needed - Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President & CEO at IMANI, Franklin Cudjoe says he has been traumatised after watching the visuals of the brutalities meted out to Ashaiman residents by the military.

The military early this week carried out a swoop at Ashaiman to fish out the killers of a young soldier identified as Sherrif Imoro.

During the swoop, some 184 residents of Ashaiman were picked up with some victims brutalised and subjected to various punishments.

After watching images of what he describes as barbaric treatment by military officers, Franklin Cudjoe has called for a presidential inquiry.

“Is the Military still holding innocent civilians hostage? I've been traumatised by images of the barbaric treatment elements within the Military meted out to poor defenceless civilians. A Presidential inquiry is needed,” the policy analyst shared in a post on Facebook.

While there has been no comment from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the brutalisation, the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament has taken up the matter.

The Committee had a meeting with the Minister of Defence on Thursday and has decided to engage victims of the brutalities by visiting Ashaiman next week.