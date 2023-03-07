Ghana @ 66: Atebubu-Amantin MCE calls for unity

The Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Edward Owusu has called on Ghanaians to unite in the face of the teething economic challenges facing the country in order to be able to overcome the problems as a people.

The MCE made the call at a parade of school children and voluntary organizations in Atebubu to mark the 66th Independence Day celebration in the municipality.

Referring to the theme of the celebration ‘Our Unity; Our Strength; Our Purpose’ he said it is relevant particularly as the nation goes through serious economic challenges.

“As we gradually move towards our 70th anniversary of freedom in a few years ahead, we need national unity that binds us together. It is our collective duty to build our country. We may disagree on many issues but we must always put Ghana and the people first. The Ghanaian spirit that has defined our past and kept us united in spite of our varied backgrounds will lead us into the future in a purposeful manner,” he said.

Hon. Owusu urged all to nurture the children of today to understand and take pride in the national heritage so they can appreciate the efforts of their forebears. He added that the occasion should also prepare young people for the responsibilities of nation-building in future.

He spoke against child labor and child marriage which militates against the future of the child whiles encouraging parents and guardians to make investments in their education a priority, especially the girl-child.

A colorful parade made up of 20 primaries, 15 JHS and 3 SHS, together with three cadet groups and voluntary organizations thrilled the large crowd that thronged the Anglican primary school park to some excellent marching skills under the command of Station Officer II Zakaria Kabore of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Awards were presented to the first three schools in the primary and JHS categories and the winner at the SHS level with Atecoe Demonstration School, Atebubu Presby A JHS and Amantin SHS emerging winners in the various categories.

Three best performing pupils at the last Basic Education Certificate Examinations were also honored with citations.

Present were heads of department, service heads, the clergy and Nananom from both the Atebubu and Amantin traditional councils.

The function was chaired by the Adontenhene of the Atebubu traditional area and acting president of the Atebubu Traditional Council Nana Kwabena Kyere III.

DURING THE MARCH PASS