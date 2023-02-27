Stop believing in Jesus Christ; he was just a prophet, done and gone – Osofo Kyiri Abosom to Christians

27.02.2023 LISTEN

Originally known as Seth Kusi, but known in the pastoral work as Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, says he doesn’t believe in the supremacy of Jesus Christ, who is believed by Christians to be the son of God.

The Live Assembly Worship Center’s leader claimed Jesus Christ isn’t who Christians have been worshipping.

To him, Jesus Christ, whom he described as a mere prophet, isn’t the one Christians should be worshipping and believing in but the Father.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay show, the man of God cum politician asserted that Jesus Christ is now history.

Having made those statements, Delay, who was confused, quizzed, "My issue is, why don't you just accept that you're not a Christian? You have refused to accept Jesus for who he is."

Kyiri Abosom swiftly replied, "Is Jesus your property?" adding that, "I believe he is a prophet. I believe Mohammed is a prophet. They're done with their work and are gone. It's our time now. I am in Ghana. Jesus didn't come to Ghana. He was in Isreal."

The former presidential candidate then posited that there is no heaven and earth as Christians preach, but each individual will receive his or her rewards according to their deeds on earth.

"There's no heaven; there's no hell. It doesn't mean to be evil because you'll reap what you sow. If you do evil, you'll suffer before you die," he said.