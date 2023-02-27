NDC will defend the right of every eligible Ghanaian voter – Haruna Iddrisu

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has explained why the Minority in Parliament has reservations about the Electoral Commission’s decision to introduce a new CI ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Under the new CI, the EC is seeking approval from Parliament to make the Ghana Card the only source of identification for the compilation of a new Voter Register.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, this has the potential of disenfranchising some 3.5 million Ghanaians who are yet to secure their Ghana Cards.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Monday, February 27, Haruna Iddrisu stressed that the NDC will not sit aloof for the CI to be passed but will fight to protect the right of every eligible voter.

“There is the right to vote and be voted for, the NDC will defend that right,” he said.

“We are contesting the use of Ghana Card as the sole reference for purposes of getting registered as a voter,” the Tamale South MP noted.

The former Minority Leader of Parliament further questioned, “the right to vote and be voted for is sacred. 3.5 million people don’t have the card, can you tell these 3.5 million persons not to vote?”

Last week, Parliament invited the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to Parliament to answer questions on the New CI but she was unable to honour the invitation.

This according to a statement from the EC is because she had already travelled to Nigeria at the time the invitation was received.

She is expected to go before Parliament as soon as she returns to Ghana from the trip.